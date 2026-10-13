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Home / Entertainment / ViRosh in awe of Vijay

ViRosh in awe of Vijay

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda paid a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:39 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay
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With the release of their film Ranabaali just days away, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda paid a courtesy call on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The two shared pictures from the meeting on social media, along with messages praising the actor-turned-politician.

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Rashmika, who acted alongside Vijay as the female lead in Varisu, posted moments from the interaction on Instagram, recalling her long-standing admiration for him and his transition from cinema to public service. "After such a long time, I went to meet Vijay sir," she wrote, and added, "From fangirling over him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with him to today admiring him for the CM he is, his journey is nothing short of incredible!" In a post on X, Deverakonda said, "Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy @actorvijay sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, my love and respect," he added.

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Ranabaali, which hits theatres on October 16, is the first on-screen collaboration between Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna since their wedding earlier this year. The couple previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. The film also reunites Deverakonda with director Rahul Sankrityan, following their 2018 film Taxiwaala.

Set in the 1870s, the period action drama has Deverakonda playing the title character, who takes on British colonisers on the battlefield to win justice for his famine-stricken town.

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