Vishal, aka Bodh, gives the 2011 hit 'Senorita' a hilarious Haryanvi twist in 'Babita'

“Na mein samjha, na mein jaana… Jo bhi tanne mere te kaha hai oh, Babita!”

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If you told Farhan Akhtar back in 2011 that his suave Spanish anthem Senorita would one day be reimagined with an acoustic guitar and a Haryanvi twang, he might have laughed you out of the studio. Yet, here we are.

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Exhausted after multiple takes recording an acoustic live version of an upcoming original song, self-taught musician Vishal aka Bodh and his mixing engineer decided to take a breather. Sitting with a guitar in hand, he began jamming. Within minutes, the fiery flamenco rhythms of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’s iconic hit Senorita morphed into a witty, acoustic Haryanvi rendition featuring an unlikely heroine: Babita.

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“Actually, it was my friend's idea,” Bodh chuckles, recalling the moment. “I didn't even want to put it out because the Haryanvi translation wasn't technically correct and the chords weren't right. But he said, ‘Let’s just upload it as a fun clip, you can delete it after a few days.’ So I said okay. That’s it. That’s how Senorita became Babita.”

He didn't delete it. He couldn't—because within hours, the Internet had claimed it. The clip went on to explode across social media, amassing over 15 million views and racking up more than 1 million likes as fans couldn't get enough of the hilarious, regional flip.

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The Bollywood stamp of approval

The major turning point came when Bollywood stars Farhan Akhtar—who sang the original 2011 track—and Randeep Hooda shared the reel on their social media pages. “That’s when I paused and realised, ‘Okay, things are blowing up,’” he admits.

From forensics to full-time music

Bodh’s path to viral fame is anything but conventional. Long before he was flipping Bollywood classics, he was on a track toward a career in forensic science.

His relationship with music had been a quiet companion since childhood, starting with a toy keyboard as a kid, singing in school, and finally picking up the acoustic guitar in Class 11. But the real epiphany hit while working surrounded by lab equipment.

“I was interning at a forensics lab, and that is when I decided… I need to work on my music, especially songwriting and create the music I would love to listen to,” Bodh recalls. He spent the next few years balancing day jobs with late-night composing, honing his craft until 2024, when he finally took the leap of faith to pursue music full-time.

For his family and friends, watching a casual studio jam go viral overnight was nothing short of surreal. “My family is actually more excited than I am!” he laughs. “It’s all settling down now, but yes, people around me have definitely started reacting a bit too respectful and kind lately.”

Looking beyond the viral cover

While Babita put him on the national radar, Bodh views himself as an exploratory musician first. His musical palate spans everything from traditional nirgun folk to indie R&B, street busking and country rock.

His upcoming single, titled Kaache Katt Rhe, is a tongue-in-cheek Haryanvi satire wrapped in a country-rock soundscape.

Ultimately, this cover is a reminder of how unpredictable success can be, turning a quiet studio moment into a breakout career milestone—and on that note, safe to say the vibe has officially shifted. Hasta la vista, Senorita—Babita is running the playlist now.