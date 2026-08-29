Vishal Mishra announces flood relief concerts in Nepal and Assam: 'Every single penny will go to those affected'

Nepal is underwater. Assam is not far behind. And Vishal Mishra has decided he cannot stay silent.

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The singer behind Kaise Hua, Pehle Bhi Main and Tabaahi announced on Instagram that he will hold concerts in both flood-hit regions, with every rupee raised going directly to relief efforts. "I give you my word," he wrote, adding that an official announcement on dates is coming soon.

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Nepal's floods, which began Wednesday, have already claimed 626 lives. Around 2,500 people remain missing, among them more than 300 Indians. Two landslide-formed lakes are still threatening to breach, keeping the situation volatile.

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"My heart is heavy seeing what's happening. Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected," Mishra said. He signed off with "Har Har Mahadev."

Rubina Dilaik and Celina Jaitly were among those who responded in the comments.