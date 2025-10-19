DT
Vishal Mishra set to embark on a pan-India tour

Vishal Mishra set to embark on a pan-India tour

ANI
Updated At : 05:50 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Vishal Mishra
Singer Vishal Mishra, best known for crooning soulful tracks such as Kaise Hua and Pehle Bhi Main, is all set to embark on a pan-India tour.

An initiative by Laqshya Media Group, the first leg of the Pagalpan Tour will kick off this year on November 22 in Gurugram (Delhi NCR), with subsequent performances scheduled in Pune on November 29 and Hyderabad on December 20. The excitement will continue into 2026 with concerts in Ahmedabad on January 10, Bengaluru on January 17, Kolkata on February 21 and Mumbai on February 28. Additional cities will be announced in due course for the second leg of the tour.

