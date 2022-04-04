Vishesh Sharma is the new addition in Naagin

The Naagin franchise is ever-growing on the Colors channel with some new additions on the show. With Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the leading roles, sources confirm that Vishesh Sharma of Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 2 and Dhadkan Zindagii Kii fame has started shooting for Nagin 6.
Vishesh says, “It was really fun working for such a renowned franchise. The journey started when the team, which was looking for Rishab’s brother Rehaan, selected me on the basis of my performance in Dil Hi Toh Hai 2. After receiving the brief of my role, I got really excited as after my entry the story revolves around me and Tejassvi Prakash.”
