VMAs Go Gaga

Singer Lady Gaga is the latest addition to the slate of performers for the MTV VMAs, taking place on September 7. Gaga received the most nominations for this year’s ceremony, racking up a dozen nods for Die With a Smile, Abracadabra, and her latest album Mayhem. Bruno Mars trailed behind her with 11 nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar with 10, Sabrina Carpenter and Rose with eight, and Ariana Grande and the Weekend with seven. Additional performers include Carpenter, Post Malone, Sombr, Doja Cat, Conan Grey, Alex Warren, DJ Snake, Balvin and Tate McRae.

