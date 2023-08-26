Voice of Punjab winner Simran Choudhary is in news for her latest single Aa Gya Ni. She shares notes about her journey …

What sparked your interest in pursuing a career in singing?

I have always been a musician. The only dream I have ever had was to be an artiste. Much before I was introduced to the concept of people choosing professions, I wanted to be a singer. Hence, I call it a God gift. I don’t think I chose music, rather music chose me.

Your recent collaboration with Sony Music for the track Aa Gya Ni, has been creating quite a buzz. How did this opportunity come to you?

Well, call it my stars aligning or my manifestation turning true. I had been dreaming of working with them since 2019, the time I moved to Mumbai. Four years later, it has turned into reality.

Reflecting on your journey from being a finalist on Voice of Punjab to where you are now, how has life changed for you?

It has been a commendable journey. I have matured emotionally and spirituality. From Voice of Punjab to the Voice India, to finally being launched by the biggest pop label…the only thing I probably did was surrender to God’s will.

Could you give us some insights into your upcoming projects and what should the audience expect?

I have a whole EP coming out with Sony Music and some singles lined up.

Do you have a particular Bollywood actor in mind whose persona you feel aligns well with your vocal style?

I have always connected with Diljit Dosanjh on a greater level. Call it the Punjabi factor, but yes there is this thing about him where he wins over the people he comes across. And I think as a musician, the best you can give to your audience is the connectivity.

Is there a certain artiste or musical group whose work you find timeless and could listen to endlessly? If so, what draws you to their music?

I was born listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sahab and Gurdas Maan ji. Their music over the years has helped me overcome every emotion in life — good or bad. Best part about them is the fact that their music can literally cater to all age groups and people from different sectors. Nothing beats that.

Collaborations have become a defining aspect of the music industry. If you could collaborate with any artiste, who would that be?

I have been consistently manifesting this and really believe that it will come true someday — Gurdas Maan sahab it is.