Vote of thanks

Actor Sanjay Dutt penned down a thankful note for the legendary director Subhash Ghai as his film Khalnayak turned 30 on Thursday.
Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared a collage video which he captioned as: “I want to congratulate Subhash ji, one of the greatest directors of the Indian screen, Jackie dada for being the perfect Ram and Madhuri for being Ganga, and the entire cast and crew of #Khalnayak, I am grateful and proud to be a part of such an iconic film, and cherish every moment of it. 30 years and yet it looks like a film made yesterday, thank you Subhash ji and Mukta Arts…And thank you to all the fans whose love has made Khalnayak a classic. #30YearsOfKhalnayak.”
