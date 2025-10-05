Wanderlust & comeback

Travel is Suraj Berry’s way of recharging and viewing life from a fresh perspective. Son of veteran actor Sudesh Berry — known for iconic films such as Border, Sanam Teri Kasam, Army and TV shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Suraag: The Clue — Suraj is poised to make a comeback to acting after several years away from the industry.Alongside his passion for the craft, Suraj places great importance on travel in his life. “For me, a good holiday is more than just taking time off — it’s about recharging mentally and emotionally. Travel helps me break away from routine, see life from a fresh perspective and come back feeling lighter and more motivated,” he shares.

