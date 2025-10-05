DT
Wanderlust & comeback

Wanderlust & comeback

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:52 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Travel is Suraj Berry’s way of recharging and viewing life from a fresh perspective. Son of veteran actor Sudesh Berry — known for iconic films such as Border, Sanam Teri Kasam, Army and TV shows such as Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Suraag: The Clue — Suraj is poised to make a comeback to acting after several years away from the industry.Alongside his passion for the craft, Suraj places great importance on travel in his life. “For me, a good holiday is more than just taking time off — it’s about recharging mentally and emotionally. Travel helps me break away from routine, see life from a fresh perspective and come back feeling lighter and more motivated,” he shares.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

