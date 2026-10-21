Wanderlust diaries: Celebrities share their dream travel destinations

Travelling is one of the best ways to relax, explore new places, and create unforgettable memories. Everyone has a dream destination, and celebrities are no exception!

We asked a few celebrities about their favourite holiday destinations and what makes these places special to them. From stunning cityscapes and architectural wonders to breathtaking landscapes and peaceful retreats, their travel choices reveal their love for adventure, beauty, and serenity. Their pictures surely speak a thousand words!

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Simply Uttrakhand: Amal Sehrawat

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Uttarakhand has a special place in my heart. There is something incredibly peaceful about the mountains, the fresh air, the lush greenery and the sound of flowing rivers. Whenever life gets hectic, I feel drawn towards nature, and Uttarakhand gives me that much-needed opportunity to slow down, disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with myself. I enjoy the simplicity and serenity of the mountains. Whether it’s enjoying a quiet morning surrounded by nature, taking long walks or simply sitting back and soaking in the views, these moments help me feel refreshed and grounded. For me, a holiday is not just about visiting a beautiful place; it’s about returning with a lighter mind and a happier heart. And Uttarakhand offers me exactly that.

Art & architecture: Suraj Berry

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My favourite holiday destinations are Melbourne (Australia) and Hong Kong.

I love Melbourne because it is a beautiful city with amazing architecture, lovely parks, colourful street art, and a vibrant café culture. I would love to explore its famous attractions, enjoy delicious food, and experience its lively atmosphere.

I also love Hong Kong because of its stunning skyline, exciting theme parks, bustling shopping streets, and delicious food. I would love to visit Hong Kong Disneyland, admire the spectacular views from Victoria Peak, and explore its beautiful harbour.

Beauty & serenity: Aadesh Chaudhary

I would love to visit Switzerland. Its natural beauty, peace and landscapes are something I’ve always admired. I feel it would be the perfect place to disconnect from chaos and just enjoy the serenity. Sometimes, I imagine myself just walking through those scenic valleys and feeling completely recharged. I believe travel is not a luxury but a necessity for growth, peace, and inspiration. Travelling is a great stress buster too.

Call of the mountains: Gauravv Saxena

I love to travel all over the world. I even love vlogging. I love cold regions, especially places like Switzerland and Shimla. The sight of snow perks me up. I recommend Switzerland to everyone. It is most beautiful country. The food and of course chocolates are popular too. Whenever I get time, I love to travel. Travelling teaches you all about life very beautiful. One life we all have got and we must travel from time to time.

Goa calling: Delnaaz Irani

I love to travel with my partner Percy. We are avid travellers. Goa is our favourite destination as we can chill and have a blast. The beaches are very calming. The vibe of Goa is amazing. Every few months I am ready to go there for short trip. Percy is my permanent travel buddy too. As an actor whenever I want to go away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai it has to be Goa.

Shambhvi Sharma

Sydney and Gold Coast are my favourite. From Sydney’s iconic harbour views, beautiful beaches and vibrant city life to the Gold Coast’s golden sands, stunning sunsets and laid-back coastal vibes, these places have the perfect blend of luxury, nature and adventure. There’s something about Australia that feels so special to me. The ocean, the lifestyle, the beautiful cafés, the sunshine and that feeling of slowing down and truly enjoying life.