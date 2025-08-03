War 2 soars...

YRF Spy Universe’s War 2 is the biggest Indian film to release this year and the anticipation is palpable globally! In what is a clear indication of the massive hype and craze for this film, War 2 created history this morning in the North American market by becoming the fastest Indian film to cross USD 100,000 in advance ticket sales! Achieving this feat in just seven hours, the Hrithik Roshan — NTR Jr starrer has outpaced the previous record held by NTR’s Devara, which took 11 hours and 37 minutes to reach the same milestone earlier this year.

