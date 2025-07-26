War 2 trailer promises action

The much-awaited trailer of Yash Raj Films’ action thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, was unveiled on Friday, promising an action-packed cinematic experience.

The sequel to the 2019 War has been generating significant buzz since its teaser release earlier this year. The newly launched trailer, clocking in at two minutes and thirty-five seconds, offers glimpses of action sequences and performances by the lead trio.

The trailer begins with a monologue from Hrithik Roshan, narrating his decision to live his life as a “nameless, faceless shadow” to protect the nation. It was immediately followed by Jr NTR’s narration in which he strives to “fight the battles of the nation which no one else can”, signifying his true love for the nation.

Kiara Advani looks gorgeous and dangerous in the trailer. She was seen romancing with Hrithik Roshan while kicking and headbutting him in the next scene of the trailer.