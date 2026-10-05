DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Was scripted’: Sanjay Dutt clarifies ‘no longer feel peace in India’ remark

‘Was scripted’: Sanjay Dutt clarifies ‘no longer feel peace in India’ remark

Dutt appeared on Shekhar Tonite, where he said that he would not spend most of his time outside the country if he became the prime minister

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:40 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. File Photo
Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has addressed his “can’t feel that peace in India” remarks on Shekhar Tonite show, saying his comments on the show were made in the context of a scripted conversation without any intention to hurt or offend anyone.

The 67-year-old actor was at the centre of a major online backlash after his comments on the show, hosted by Shekhar Suman, started appearing online. In the show, the actor said, “There should be peace, I can’t feel that peace anymore in India”.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Dutt posted a statement to clarify that his words were never meant to hurt or offend anyone.

Advertisement

“I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution. My remarks were made in the context of a scripted conversation intended to be light- hearted and humorous.

“The spirit behind them was similar to the humour and satire seen in films like Munna Bhai, particularly the concept of ‘Gandhigiri,’ which was intended to convey a message of love, warmth, togetherness, and goodwill. Unfortunately, my words were interpreted outside of that intended context,” the actor said.

Advertisement

On the show, Dutt adopted his “Munnabhai” persona to talk about what all he would change in the country if he became the prime minister.

He said he would not spend most of his time outside the country, will promote brotherhood and instead of his photographs, he would put up pictures of Mahatma Gandhi everywhere.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts