Waseem Mushtaq returns to TV with Aangan Apno Ka

IANS

Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who was last seen in TV show Spy Bahu, has joined the cast of upcoming show Aangan Apno Ka.

Waseem said, “It is my comeback to screens after more than a year. I have finally taken up a show and the primary reason for doing the show is the strong content in the storyline and amazing characterisation by the makers of the show.”

“While reading the opening episodes I remembered my first show 12/24 Karol Bagh which too had a plot based in Delhi and the characters were very relevant,” he added.

He is popularly known for featuring in shows like Bhagyavidhaata, Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum among others, and will be seen playing a grey shaded role.

He said, “I will essay Varun, a guy of today’s generation who has grey shades. I feel when the audience will watch me on the screen, they will easily relate to him. I’m excited and looking forward to this new journey.”

Meanwhile, he is also pursuing singing as a career alongside acting and business.

“While I was off shooting, I was concentrating on my business and gearing up for my original songs scheduled to launch later this year. And have literally said no to almost 10-15 shows in the last one year.”

Aangan Apno Ka will air on Sony Sab.