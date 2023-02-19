Watch: Akshay Kumar, Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new party anthem ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’ from ‘Selfiee’ out now

ANI
Mumbai, February 19
Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the third track ‘Kudi Chamkeeli’ of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee'.
💎Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai😎— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 19, 2023
Full Song Out Now!https://t.co/708Cv9GUQG #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb.
Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a full song video titled 'Kudi Chamkeeli' and captioned it, "Heere ki chamak bhi iss #KudiChamkeeli ke saamne fail hai. Full Song Out Now! #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb."
Sung and written by Yo Yo Honey Singh, it's his next "party anthem." The song video features Akshay and Diana Penty dancing together, grooving to the beats. They are joined by Honey Singh.
Soon after Akshay shared the full song, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
One of the fans wrote, "Blockbuster song of the year is here..." Another fan wrote, "Khiladi is back kudi chamkeeli with yo yo honey Singh." Previously Akshay and Honey work together in a hit party anthem tracks like 'Party All Night', 'Boss-Title Track', 'Alcoholic', and 'Lonely'.
Recently, the makers of 'Selfiee' released two songs of the film 'Main Khiladi' and 'Kudiye Ni Teri' which received good responses from the fans.
The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.
Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.
