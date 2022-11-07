Watch: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta get teary eyed on 'KBC 14'

New Delhi, November 7
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be seen getting emotional while having a candid conversation with his 'Uunchai' co-stars on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14'.
The 80-year-old actor, who will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's directorial 'Uunchai' is going to share some fun moments with his co-actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta on the quiz-based reality show.
In the latest promo of the show, the entire cast of the movie including Big B, Anupam, Boman and Neena are seen dancing together and sharing the bond of friendship.
The movie is all about the beautiful bond of friendship and how three friends decide to take a trek to Everest base camp to fulfil the dream of their late friend. It shows their physical and emotional struggle to reach their destination.
As the cast appears on the show, it becomes a special moment for all of them. Boman says: "Let's begin the fun." On the other hand, Big B enjoys the shoulder massage given by Anupam, saying: "Waah Anupam Waah".
While all are busy in conversation and recalling stories from their lives and laughing, a moment comes when they are seen wiping their tears on the show. Big B's eyes are also filled with tears. It is not clear what makes them emotional and it will be revealed in tonight's episode.' Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
IANS
