Watch: 'Dholida' is Alia Bhatt’s superlative dance performance

Chandigarh, February 10
Dholida, the first track of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is out. A celebratory garba number showcases Alia Bhatt dance like never before to the tunes of dhol. Wearing a white saree with a bun covered with red roses, Alia dances her heart out as her friends in the Kamathipura area give her company. Her energy is palpable and every step of her garba performance is driven with passion.
Enjoy the song here:
A piece from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s world of grandeur, there are lights, women dressed in coordinated costumes, setting the mood to match the celebration.
The song has a dream-like feel to it. As Alia explains, “An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to#Dholida.”
Alia's post about the song:
View this post on Instagram
It's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The foot-tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.
Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...