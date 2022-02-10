Watch: 'Dholida' is Alia Bhatt’s superlative dance performance

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 10

Dholida, the first track of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is out. A celebratory garba number showcases Alia Bhatt dance like never before to the tunes of dhol. Wearing a white saree with a bun covered with red roses, Alia dances her heart out as her friends in the Kamathipura area give her company. Her energy is palpable and every step of her garba performance is driven with passion.

Enjoy the song here:

A piece from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s world of grandeur, there are lights, women dressed in coordinated costumes, setting the mood to match the celebration.

The song has a dream-like feel to it. As Alia explains, “An absolute dream come true to dance on SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI’s music. My heart forever beats to#Dholida.”

Alia's post about the song:

It's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music composition along with lyrics penned by Kumaar. The foot-tapping number has been sung by Jahnvi Shrimankar and Shail Hada, and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25.

