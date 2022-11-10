Watch: Diljit Dosanj is 'collecting positive vibes' on his solo trip amidst thick snow

Chandigarh, November 10
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh is having the time of his life on his solo trip. Amidst trees and thick snow, the 'Udta Punjab' actor is dancing around collecting positive vibes only. He decided to give a glimpse of the fun he is having travelling alone.Taking to Instagram, the 'Vibe teri meri mildi aa' singer, shares four reels from when he prepared for the trip to enjoying the scenic beauty.
In one of the reels, Diljit can be seen preparing for the trip. From preparing his meals to packing his bags and then finally enjoying the food at an unknown location, there's a quick look at all parts of his trip in it. He captioned it, "My Kinda day. Solo trip".
Watch the reel:
View this post on Instagram
Snow is surely a soure of joy for Diljit, jumping around in snow, doing bhangra and even lying down on the thick bed of snow, he can be seen doing it all in another reel. The Punjabi actor made sure keep himself well-covered in winterwear.
He wrote, "Ethey Jatt Paani V Ni Paunda Soniye," in the caption of the reel.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
In yet another reel, Diljit tells his fans that is collecting positive vibes for his Born to Shine tour in Mumbai. He says that's because he is going to sing, 'vibe teri meri mildi aa' on the tour.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
When some of his fans got curious about who was recoding the videos if Diljit is on a solo trip, Diljit edited his caption to add, 'Cameraman- Dosanjhwaala' making it clear that he keeps his tripod handy and knows how to make the most of it- all by himself.
