Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dancing in kitchen to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 15

Diljit Dosanjh never misses on an opportunity to leave his fans entertained. His quirky kitchen videos in which Diljit grooves to songs while he cooks have a separate fan base.

In one such recent video, Diljit breaks into impromptu dance to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ by GD Kaur while chopping a banana in his kitchen.

Taking a line from the song as caption, the singer shared the video on his Instagram.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

The clip opens with Diljit peeling a banana. He shows a few dance moves behind the kitchen counter as he continues with his chores.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 4.7 million views.

His kitchen shenanigans made fans pour in love by sending heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Need a musical chef in my life like you.”

Singer GD Kaur also shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote: "Job sarkari"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gd Kaur (@officialgdkaur)

The goofy singer’s cooking adventures were a treat to watch.

