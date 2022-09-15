Watch: Diljit Dosanjh dancing in kitchen to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ goes viral

Chandigarh, September 15
Diljit Dosanjh never misses on an opportunity to leave his fans entertained. His quirky kitchen videos in which Diljit grooves to songs while he cooks have a separate fan base.
In one such recent video, Diljit breaks into impromptu dance to Haryanvi song ‘Gypsy’ by GD Kaur while chopping a banana in his kitchen.
Taking a line from the song as caption, the singer shared the video on his Instagram.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
The clip opens with Diljit peeling a banana. He shows a few dance moves behind the kitchen counter as he continues with his chores.
Since being shared, the video has amassed over 4.7 million views.
His kitchen shenanigans made fans pour in love by sending heart and fire emoticons in the comment section.
A user wrote, “Need a musical chef in my life like you.”
Singer GD Kaur also shared the video on her Instagram account and wrote: "Job sarkari"
View this post on Instagram
The goofy singer’s cooking adventures were a treat to watch.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
6 men arrested for rape, murder of 2 Dalit sisters in UP
The two were found hanging from a tree
Russian President Vladimir Putin's car 'attacked in assassination attempt', says report
Putin's limousine was allegedly hit by a 'loud bang from the...
Day after BMW India denies plans to set up unit in Punjab, state govt goes on the defensive
AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang, in a video mess...
No election for AICC delegates who vote to elect CWC; incoming Congress chief to nominate these delegates
With the incoming Congress chief authorised to nominate AICC...