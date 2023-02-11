Watch: Korean dance group aces Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance moves, netizens say ‘love from India’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 11

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s spy thriller Pathaan has fans all over the world. The movie that created history at the box office gets mentioned on social media for various reasons like its action sequences, fashion and music.

There have been regular videos of fans and social media influencers recreating the songs from Pathaan. The latest video that has caught everyone’s attention is of a Korean dance group. In the viral video, the group has aced the hook step of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ track.

Those perfect moves and the love for SRK’s movie has left everyone impressed, especially Indians who have showered love for the post.

The clip was shared by @premiumdance_studio on Instagram a few days ago. It has four young girls and a boy grooving to the song and they surely aced the hook step of the song starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s . The caption reads, "I'm excited."

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 프리미엄 댄스 스튜디오 (@premiumdance_studio)

The clip has become a hit on social media. From over a million views to so many comments, the performance has impressed netizens and how. Most of all, it’s the Indian users who are all praise for the group.

“Love from India. Pathan famous in Korea, superb dance,” wrote one user. “Wowww Lots of love From Indo… thanks and make more songs… love you Korean and k. Pop,” commented another user. A third user wrote, “Lots of love and support from India… thanks a lot for doing this trend u really are the best…fighting.”

Recently, a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s fans dancing to the same song in Germany had gone viral on the internet. The clip got appreciation from Shah Rukh Khan himself, who wrote, “Oh yes Germany.... Thank u for dancing in the cold!!"

