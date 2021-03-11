Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 16

The good thing about memes is that it makes you famous and hard to forget.

It also lands you success. One such example is that of ‘The Paragliding Man’, Vipin Sahu, India’s most (in)famous paraglider, who recently landed a chocolate advertisement with none other than Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt.

In a weird and wonderful whirlwind of events, Vipin had a literal career change after his innocuous phrase ‘land kara de’ (please make me land) became a viral sensation and meme material.

He recently recreated the viral meme with Bhatt stepping into the shoes of the instructor.

In an advertisement for Cadbury Perk, Sahu can be seen shouting the same lines he had said in the original video: “Charon taraf kohra hi kohra. Mai pagal tha jo isme aaya. Bhai mere lambi ride nahi karni. Bhai 500 zyada le le, please land kara de bhai" (It’s foggy all around. I was crazy to come here. I don’t want a long ride. Take 500 rupees more but please let me land). His instructor Alia, hands him a chocolate to calm his nerves down. He should probably re-think about "mai pagal tha jo isme aaya".

While the man posted a few behind-the-scenes pictures on his social media, his fans congratulated him for the success and complimented him for his accomplishment.

A user wrote: “Many congratulations bro! rise high, tum already asmaan ki uchaiyo m ho”, while another commented: “You landed at a good place”. A user wrote: “Perfect replacement of Jagga Bhai”, the instructor in the original video.

In 2019, he shot a video of himself crying through a paragliding fright, screaming Hindi expletives at the top of his voice. His wildly-hilarious paragliding video left the whole nation in splits, resulting in a storm of memes flooding the Internet.

The raw emotions captured in the unedited footage spread around like fire, and before he knew it, Sahu was famous.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Vipin wrote: “Who said a meme can't achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt.”

He also thanked Alia and Cadbury for the opportunity. “Thank you @cadburyperkindia for this wonderful opportunity. And I almost lived a dream life by shooting with you @aliaabhatt. I get nervous in the first shot coz I even can't imagine that one day we both will sit together and have a chit chat,” he added.