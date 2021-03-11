Watch: Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

Nora Fatehi had been teasing her fans about letting out her ‘dirty little secret’ for a week now. Finally, the wait is over as the single is now out.

Also featuring UK artist Zach Knight, the up-tempo track sung, directed and produced by Nora is inspired by global pop-culture. The sound, visuals and choreography of the song are truly Nora style.

Nora Fatehi, who is known to represent cross cultures from around the world, believes ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is another one of her endeavours to redefine entertainment, while reflecting her modern, edgy sensibility.

Talking about the song, Nora Fatehi says, “As an artist, I’m constantly looking to push the envelope and raise the bar for myself. ‘Dirty Little Secret’ is really close to my heart and a track that allowed me to pursue my passions behind the camera and in front of it. It’s fiery, fierce, ballsy and a track I personally connect with as an audience.”

Here's the song for you:

Another thing you can’t miss about the song is the versatile looks she sports, all of which are avant-garde. As Nora promises, the song is both a visual treat and a musical delight.

