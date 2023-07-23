Watch out!

Sony LIV has teamed up with Windows Productions to present the digital premieres of three Bengali films: Fatafati, Lokkhi Chhele, and Haami 2.

Fatafati chronicles the journey of Phullora Bhaduri, a tailor who defies societal norms and strives to become a fashion influencer. Directed by Aritra Mukherjee, and starring Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee, the film inspires viewers to embrace their uniqueness.

Inspired by a true story, Lokkhi Chhele, directed by Kaushik Ganguly, revolves around a newborn baby with four arms. The movie delves into the shackles of human superstition and the influence of human beliefs, offering a tale set in rural surroundings. It stars Ujaan Ganguly, Aditi Marik, Ritwika Pal, and Purab Seal Acharya.

After the success of Haami, the makers came up with Haami 2, which follows an eight-year-old boy with remarkable talent in mathematics. As his gift becomes a source of income for his parents, the movie explores the complexities of modern-day parenting. Written and directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, it stars Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Ritodeep Sengupta and Shreyan Saha, among others.