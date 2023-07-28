Watch out for Man of the Year

&PrivéHD is all set to present the movie Man of the Year this Sunday. With satire and unexpected twists, this film offers a fresh and entertaining take on the world of American politics. Man of the Year will stream on &PrivéHD on July 30 at 9 pm.

In a hilarious twist of fate, a quick-witted comedian hosting a news satire show throws his hat into the political ring and decides to run for president. Little did he know that a glitch in a computerised voting machine would lead to his disorderly election.