Watch out for Nikhil

As the plot of Sony SAB’s show Tenali Rama unfolds and tensions rise, a new character is set to make an appearance. Enter Kotwal, the kingdom’s silent protector, whose mere presence commands attention without the need for words.

Actor Nikhil Arya has been cast in the role of Kotwal — a man of few words but many secrets. As the kingdom’s steadfast enforcer of the law, Kotwal operates with precision and unyielding duty. His strength lies in his silence and his every action speaks volumes, from a raised brow to a sideways glance.

Nikhil said, “Portraying Kotwal has been a challenge. It’s rare to play a character whose power stems from silence. There’s a unique intensity to him — always present, always alert, but never one for unnecessary words. The fun lies in the subtle expressions — those are his dialogues. Being part of a show such as ‘Tenali Rama’, which masterfully balances humour and depth, is truly rewarding. The dynamic between Kotwal, Rama and Laxman is something the audience will enjoy, especially the playful attempts to make him laugh. I’ve never played a character quite like this — still, strong, and enigmatic — and I’m eager to see where the story takes him.”