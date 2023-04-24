Watch out for Silambarasaran TR-starrer Tamil crime-noir thriller – Pathu Thala

Prime Video announced the premiere of Tamil action-crime drama Pathu Thala, starring the much-loved Tamil actor Silambarasan TR.

Directed by Obell N Krishna and produced by Jayantilal Gada along with KE Gnanavelraja, the film also stars Gautam Karthik, Priya Bhavani, Shanka, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Santosh Pratap in pivotal roles. Pathu Thala will exclusively premiere in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on April 27 in Tamil.

An official adaptation of the hit Kannada film, Mufit, Pathu Thala turned into not just a box-office hit but also garnered raving reviews for the powerful performances and AR Rahman’s music.

Obeli N. Krishna says, “Despite being an adaptation, Pathu Thala is very different from the original. Silambarasan TR and Gautham Karthik have played their parts brilliantly, which made my job as a filmmaker much easier. While the storyline is engrossing, the characters keep you hooked till the end.”