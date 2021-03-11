Watch: Salman Khan gives warm hug to world’s smallest singer and fan Abdu Rozik who says ‘Jab Salman ko dekha toh esa laga jese apna koyee… ’

Tribune Web Desk

Tajikistan-based Abdu Rozik, who is the world’s smallest singer had a fanboy moment during the IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi. The 18-year-old social media personality met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who hosted the award night on Saturday. Abhu, a known artiste in his country, took to social media to share a video where he can be seen standing with Salman Khan. He then sings, “Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga’ song for Salman.

He captioned the video, “Jab Salman ko deka to esa laga jese apna koyee (When I saw Salman, it felt like someone my own).” He added a red heart emoji and hastags #salmankhan #bigbrother #bigboss #bollywood #india #uae #tajikistan #abudhabi.

In the video, which is now having a viral moment on the world wide web, after he finishes sings the song for the paparazzi, Salman Khan goes down on his knees to give a warm hug to Abdu.

Watch the cute video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

During his time at the IIFA 2022, Abdu also met Bollywood singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. He posted a video on his Instagram account where Honey Singh can be heard saying, “My brother Abdu Rozik is coming to India. India, do not miss it. He is going to be there in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and all over.”

Honey Singh giving details of Abdu Rozik's India trip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abduroziq Official (@abdu_rozik)

For the unversed, Abdu Rozik is from Tajikistan and known as the world’s smallest singer. He rose to fame after his fight with fellow internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov went viral. The video went viral and quickly became a hot topic of discussion. The artist has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

#salman khan