Watch: Shah Rukh Khan says Pathaan is a dream come true, 'I've only wanted to be an action hero'

Mumbai, February 11
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ecstatic to be receiving unanimous love for 'Pathaan'. He said that he came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but missed the boat as he was made a romantic star instead.
In a video released by Yash Raj Films, SRK said: "I have only wanted to be an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true. I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero, but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead!" Shah Rukh gives credit to his director Siddharth Anand and producer Aditya Chopra for its success at the box office.
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
He said: "I think this is the genre of film nobody knows better than Siddharth. I'm working with him for the first time, he just knows that this kind of cinema he knows very well. I just love the world that Siddharth makes." "It's an action film that is close to my heart. I think it is made with a lot of goodness by a lot of good people. I hope you enjoy this larger than life (film), I think its cinematic which is the call of the day. It's a film you want to watch on a big screen." He added: "I think Pathaan is fun, it's happy, it's good looking, it's technically quite forward, lovely locations, lovely songs, beautiful people and I think the action is very nice!"
IANS
