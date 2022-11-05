Watch: Shehnaaz Gill’s latest rendition of B Praak’s ‘Zindagi’ has left her fans emotional

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 5

Shehnaaz Gill’s love for singing is visible on her social media. With each new video, her fans ask for more. This time around, the model-actress decided to recreate a Punjabi song that too by music sensation B Praak. Shehnaaz began the weekend with a mellow rendition of Zindagi.

Keeping it simple yet classy, Shehnaaz opted for a black tee and kept the makeup minimal with winged eyeliner and nude shade for lips. She styled her hair in loose curls.

Totally into the song, Shehnaaz looked emotional as she sang the lines and that’s touched her fans.

A fan wrote, “I'm in tears now... This line " meri waari the Rabba tu suta hi rahe gaya" pierces your heart.” Another user commented, “Don't know after seeing that just tears came automatically... I can feel this song and this girl ...pain in your voice is totally showing.”

Watch the video:

Sung by B Praak, the song is written by Jaani and it features in Pankaj Batra’s directorial High-End Yaariyan.

On the work front, Shehnaaz is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan- Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

