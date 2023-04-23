Watch: Shilpa Shetty visits Durgaparameshwari Temple with family, feels it's time to introduce her kids to 'Mangalorean' heritage, culture

Mumbai, April 23
Shilpa Shetty along with her family visited the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Mangalore. The Bollywood actress and entrepreneur said that she wanted to introduce her kids to her Mangalorean heritage and culture, which she is very proud of.
Shilpa on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her mother, sister Shamita and her two children Viaan and Samisha.
She captioned it: "Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, that I am so proud of."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force', an upcoming cop action drama streaming series. This series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. It is set in Shetty's fictional Cop Universe.
She was last seen on the big screen in 'Nikamma' in 2022, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; taken to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
IG Sukhchain Singh Gill said police maintained relentless pr...
Did Amritpal surrender or was he arrested?
While Punjab police claim Amritpal Singh was arrested from R...
Amritpal Singh arrest: Will not allow seeds of hatred to bloom in state, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
CM says AAP government is committed to maintain law and orde...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
'He came here at night', Rode gurdwara cleric narrates sequence leading to Amritpal Singh's arrest
Was on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launche...