Watch: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to tie knot in Rajasthan on Feb 6? Videos of adorable couple ahead of wedding go viral

Chandigarh, February 3

It’s official. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married on February 6.

And the adorable couple plan is to give guests the perfect feel of Rajasthan as the wedding would be held at Suryagarh Palace there.

The wedding rumours of Kiara and Sidharth have been circulating since the couple made a number of public appearances.

If the reports are to be believed, the 'Shershaah' couple is all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 6.

Reportedly, the marriage will take place at the Suryagarh Hotel on February 6 and the pre-wedding ceremonies will be held on February 4 and 5.

Meanwhile, an adorable video of the two have gone viral.

Reports suggest that the wedding will be attended by close friends and family members, along with many celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan.

Speculations around their marriage started surfacing on social media after Kiara arrived at Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' last year where she talked about her relationship with Sidharth and said, "I am not denying or accepting. We are definitely close friends, more than close friends." After she talked about her relationship, Shahid quickly added, "Be ready for a big announcement sometime at the end of this year and it's not a movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming musical 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Sidharth on the other hand, will be soon making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. With ANI inputs

