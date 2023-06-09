Watch: Sunny Deol recreates iconic dialogue 'Hindustan zindabad tha, hai, aur...", fans get goosebumps

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 9

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are gearing up for the release of 'Gadar 2'. To building up the excitement for the release of the sequel, the team decided to bring 'Gadar Ek Prem Katha' on the big screen once again after 22 years.

During the promotion of his blockbuster film 'Gadar Ek Prem Katah, which has been re-released today, Sunndy Deol sported a turbaned look just like his character Tara Singh from the film. That's not all, the actor alos recreated his iconic dialogue 'Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai aur rahega' with his fans in Delhi.

The pictures and videos from the event have gone viral on social media.

Dressed in a grey blazer over a white shirt, he matched the turban with it.

'Hindustan zindabad tha hai aur rahega'



Sunny Deol during Gadar 2 promotions in the national capital today #SunnyDeol #Gadar2 #GadarEkPremKatha pic.twitter.com/qAjFs51loD — Aashu Mishra (@Aashu9) June 9, 2023

Gadar Ek Prem Katha was directed by Anil Sharma, who has also the director of its sequel. The movie is a romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and was first released in 2001. It was a blockbuster hit.

Other than Sunny Deol (as Tara Singh) and Ameesha Patel (as Sakina) in the lead roles, 'Gadar 2' stars Utkarsh Sharma as their son.

Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part as well.

