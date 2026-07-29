‘We are human beings first’: Sunny Deol on Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol on Tuesday said his upcoming film Batwara 1947 is rooted in the idea that humanity transcends religious divide. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon.

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Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Kha, the period drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition.

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The story revolves around a family whose lives are irrevocably altered as religious violence, fear and forced migration tear apart communities that once lived side by side. Yet, amid unimaginable loss and deepening divisions, the film celebrates the courage of those who chose kindness over hatred and hope over despair.

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"The reason behind it (religious divide) is that people forget their shared humanity, and it will stop only when every human being truly understands that we are all human beings first. I don't believe in any post, whether it is a minister or a policeman, they are all human beings... And if a human being understands that there is only one religion, which is humanity, then nothing wrong will happen," Deol said when asked about the continued religious tensions years after Partition.

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, who has penned the lyrics for the movie, said it is wrong to stereotype entire communities.

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"Every community has all kinds of people, so it is wrong to say that people of a specific community are always a certain way. In every community, there are some honest people, and some bad people as well, but this is common," Akhtar said, adding that the bad people often become more visible while the ordinary ones remain unnoticed.

The film also stars Shabana Azmi and Priety Zinta. The music is by AR Rahman.

Batwara 1947 will releases in cinemas worldwide on August 14. — PTI