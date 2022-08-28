‘Web has a bright future’

How has your acting journey been so far?

My acting journey started in my hometown Gwalior with theatre, where I was part of Kala Samooh for a year. Then I shifted to Mumbai to pursue my dreams and started auditioning. I came across Kulvinder Bakshi’s Anvrat theatre group and did a couple of mythological plays. Within a year of regular auditions, I started getting work in the TV industry and then there was no looking back.

What is your OTT debut project like?

I am making OTT debut with a web series titled Shiksha Mandal, which will be released in September on MX player. I am playing Rahul Somani, who is the lead protagonist.

What’s your take on the future of OTT?

The OTT platforms today have a variety of content for all age-groups, which is reaching a much wider audience at a minimal cost. There are many actors who have worked hard on their craft for years and OTT only makes it easier for them to showcase their talent. So web definitely has a bright future.

How comfortable are you in doing bold scenes?

I haven’t done any bold scene in my projects yet, but it really depends on the script.

The entertainment industry is going through a revolutionary phase. What’s your take?

Yes, India is going through digitisation and so is the entertainment industry. I think this is great because it only compels the stakeholders towards innovation in terms of technology, content, thought process, etc. Moreover, this is also creating business opportunities for people not only in Mumbai, but globally.

There is so much to explore with so many mediums co-existing. How do you handle the scenario?

Simply accept the fact that you’re not Daniel Day-Lewis or Christian Bale! I know it sounds funny, but, honestly, the best way to survive is by truly accepting yourself. Just have a positive mindset and keep evolving as a performer.

If not an actor what would you have been and why?

Apart from being an actor, I am also an entrepreneur, which allows me to be more flexible in terms of the roles I take up. But if I was not an actor, I would be an architect.

What kind of roles excite you and why?

Any role that is opposite to my personality will be challenging. Something which comes as a surprise to my audience will be exciting too. My dream role would be like that of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Gangs of Wasseypur.