Home / Entertainment / Wedding bells for this Dangal girl...

Wedding bells for this Dangal girl...

ANI
Updated At : 05:47 AM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Zaira Wasim
Zaira Wasim, the actor who left the film industry more than six years ago, shared the happy news of her wedding with her fans on Friday night. Zaira took to Instagram to post two pictures from her wedding day, but did not reveal the name or face of her husband. For her big day, Zaira chose a bright red wedding outfit with golden embroidery. The photos showed the couple signing the nikaah papers and posing with their backs to the camera. Along with the pictures, she wrote a short caption that read, “Qubool Hai x3.”

Zaira made her Bollywood debut in 2016 with Dangal, where she played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat. The film, which also starred Aamir Khan, was a massive hit, and her performance won her the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress. She later starred in Secret Superstar (2017), a musical drama about a teenage girl chasing her dreams of becoming a singer. The film also featured Aamir Khan and was praised for its story and performances. Zaira’s last film was The Sky Is Pink in 2019, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

