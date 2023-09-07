Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Mumbai, September 7
The much-anticipated wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha is around the corner. The wedding preparations are in full swing.
On Wednesday, a picture of the couple's reception invite went viral on social media. The reception will be held in Chandigarh.
The reception invite features a rose-gold-coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride’s family and location.
The card read, “Alka & Sunil Chadha invite you for the reception lunch of their son Raghav And Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023. TAJ Chandigarh.” The reception will take place in Taj Chandigarh on September 30.
Recently, Parineeti and Raghav were spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. Earlier, the two had visited Golden Temple in Amritsar.
They exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.
The couple was recently spotted looking for locations for the wedding in Udaipur.
The couple will tie the knot in Rajasthan. Wedding festivities will take place on September 23 and 24, as per reports.
