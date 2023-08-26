Wedding in Wagle world

The viewers are in for a heartwarming treat as the Wagle family comes together to celebrate a joyous wedding in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey on Sony SAB. Amidst the hustle and bustle of the preparations, Vandana (Pariva Pranati) silently grapples with a personal health issue.

Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana Wagle, says, “Being a woman, there are times we tend to neglect our health and just let it go. At times I let go of my health and continue working but this has made me realise that health is not something to be taken for granted.