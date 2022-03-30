Mangesh Desai talks about playing a cop in Crime Patrol 2.0

Tell us about your character?

I am playing the role of Sunil Kelkar, who is an investigating officer in the Mumbai bureau. He has handled various cases in his career. My character has received immense love from the country and he prioritises his nation above his family.

How did you prepare for this character?

I have tried to be as natural as possible to give an authentic performance as a cop. When it comes to solving any case, my character does a lot of analysis and mapping which helps him to get to the root of the case.

What is the USP of the show?

The USP of the show is pretty clear. It will basically make you aware of the crimes that are happening around us. The aim of the show is to make the viewers alert.

Does the show benefit society in some way?

Through this show, I feel I am contributing something to society as an artiste and I am grateful for the same. The show compels us to think that this can happen to us as well, which increases our alertness.

How does it feel to don a police uniform?

When I donned the uniform for the first time, I realised the weight of responsibilities it carries. My respect for the police force has gone up. We often speak negatively about them without even understanding the pressure they go through from their seniors, the public, and family.

How has been your experience on the show?

Working with Rakesh Sarang ji, the producer of the show, has been a delight. He has produced numerous Hindi and Marathi serials and films. Doing such a wonderful show with him has been an exciting journey so far. The shooting experience has been surreal.

How is Crime Patrol different from the shows that address crime?

While watching Crime Patrol you actually witness the depth of the story. While shooting, you can feel the pain of the victim and his/her family. One word to describe the show will be hatke.

Any message for your viewers?

Stay alert and careful wherever you go and always try to stand against crime. Help people in trouble and always take help from the police. It is important to keep the police informed of what is happening.