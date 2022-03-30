One-to-one

Mangesh Desai talks about playing a cop in Crime Patrol 2.0

Mangesh Desai talks about playing a cop in Crime Patrol 2.0

Tell us about your character?

I am playing the role of Sunil Kelkar, who is an investigating officer in the Mumbai bureau. He has handled various cases in his career. My character has received immense love from the country and he prioritises his nation above his family.

How did you prepare for this character?

I have tried to be as natural as possible to give an authentic performance as a cop. When it comes to solving any case, my character does a lot of analysis and mapping which helps him to get to the root of the case.

What is the USP of the show?

The USP of the show is pretty clear. It will basically make you aware of the crimes that are happening around us. The aim of the show is to make the viewers alert.

Does the show benefit society in some way?

Through this show, I feel I am contributing something to society as an artiste and I am grateful for the same. The show compels us to think that this can happen to us as well, which increases our alertness.

How does it feel to don a police uniform?

When I donned the uniform for the first time, I realised the weight of responsibilities it carries. My respect for the police force has gone up. We often speak negatively about them without even understanding the pressure they go through from their seniors, the public, and family.

How has been your experience on the show?

Working with Rakesh Sarang ji, the producer of the show, has been a delight. He has produced numerous Hindi and Marathi serials and films. Doing such a wonderful show with him has been an exciting journey so far. The shooting experience has been surreal.

How is Crime Patrol different from the shows that address crime?

While watching Crime Patrol you actually witness the depth of the story. While shooting, you can feel the pain of the victim and his/her family. One word to describe the show will be hatke.

Any message for your viewers?

Stay alert and careful wherever you go and always try to stand against crime. Help people in trouble and always take help from the police. It is important to keep the police informed of what is happening.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Tarn Taran police book Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa for demanding Rs 50 lakh from local man

2
Trending

China is all praise for Arnab Goswami as 'angry host' trends on Chinese social media

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu, former Congress MLAs join protest at Behbal Kalan

4
Patiala

Punjabi University will not be left under financial burden: CM Mann on maiden visit to varsity

5
Punjab

Toll hike from April 1, farmers threaten stir in Punjab

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia promises to scale down operations near Kyiv and north Ukraine

7
Nation

ED stops journalist Rana Ayyub from flying abroad, asks her to join probe

8
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War impact: At Rs 2,300 per quintal, wheat sells above MSP in Punjab

9
World

No-confidence vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid

10
Nation

Supreme Court unhappy over govt's appeals against disability pension given to Army officers

Don't Miss

View All
Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Top Stories

No-confidence motion: Trouble for Pakistan PM Imran Khan as ally MQM-P deserts ruling PTI

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote against ruling PTI, announcement at 4 pm

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

The rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Em...

PM Modi attends BIMSTEC Summit, seeks greater regional cooperation as stability of international borders in question

Question mark over stability of international order; BIMSTEC cooperation need of the hour: PM

India to provide USD 1 million in aid to augment operational...

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for ‘stealing’ motorcycle

Amritsar: Man thrashed by people for 'stealing' motorcycle

Major setback to Congress as Amritsar councillor Jatinderpal Singh Moti Bhatia joins AAP

Centre failed to double our income: Farmers

Bank strike taking toll on trade: Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal

Amritsar: Play highlights stress of living under lockdown

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh, to be effective from April 1

Union home ministry issues notification for implementation of Central Service Rules in Chandigarh; to be effective from April 1

Chandigarh extends bird park timings

Delhi cops nab 3 for Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera murder

Central Service Rules: Nurses' union organises thanksgiving rally in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: 2 women labourers killed, 5 hurt as shed gives way

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

2018 CS assault case: CM Kejriwal, his deputy kingpins of conspiracy, chief secretary tells court

Delhi Assembly passes Rs 75,800 crore budget

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says MC chief

Cracks appeared due to digging in unapproved area, says Jalandhar MC chief

Leopard enters house, injures man in Mukerian

Jalandhar man alleges son 14-year-old being implicated in theft case

Jalandhar: Revenue Dept employees go on indefinite strike, public feel heat

Siddi dhamal, naati hold audiences captive

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna

Bhagat Singh hospital to be built on City Centre site: Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi

Only 2 Ludhiana Cong ex-MLAs attend meeting with Navjot Singh Sidhu

Two-day strike by bank staff, unions hit trade, industry in Ludhiana

Make report on road constructed with waste plastic, Mayor asks Ludhiana MC officials

Vax centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Vaccination centres found shut after 2 pm in Patiala

Punjabi University passes Rs 207-cr deficit Budget

Patiala: Online faculty programme