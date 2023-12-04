PTI

Hollywood star Will Smith says his much-anticipated I Am Legend sequel with Michael B Jordan is in the final stages of scripting. Smith stars in and produces I Am Legend 2 alongside Jordan. The upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie’s DVD release, rather than its theatrical version, in which Smith’s character dies.

“I have a call with Michael B Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, the script just came in,” Smith said at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival. I Am Legend earned USD 585.4 million worldwide.