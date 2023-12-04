Hollywood star Will Smith says his much-anticipated I Am Legend sequel with Michael B Jordan is in the final stages of scripting. Smith stars in and produces I Am Legend 2 alongside Jordan. The upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie’s DVD release, rather than its theatrical version, in which Smith’s character dies.
“I have a call with Michael B Jordan tomorrow. We’re really close, the script just came in,” Smith said at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival. I Am Legend earned USD 585.4 million worldwide.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP's Mizoram chief Vanlalhmuaka says his party will be part of next govt in state
In the last assembly polls, held in 2018, the BJP had won on...
AAP's dream to make inroads into Hindi heartland dashed
Draws a blank in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh