DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / West Coast whimsy meets wounded grace in London!

West Coast whimsy meets wounded grace in London!

article_Author
Reuters
Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Irish designer Paul Costelloe took fashionistas back to 1960s California while Turkish-born Bora Aksu celebrated cracks and imperfections at London Fashion Week. Setting the scene on Rodeo Drive in 1967, Costelloe opened his Boulevard of Dreams spring-summer 2026 presentation with short feminine creations in pale pink, yellow and blue. There were jackets with pointy collars or bows, embellished minis and shift dresses. All were paired with matching platform shoes. Models wore floral and frilly designs that nodded to 1960s fashion, including plenty of short dresses as well as cut-out gowns. “It’s a very happy collection. It very much reflects California in the late sixties,” Costelloe said. “The inspiration has been from the Valley of the Dolls... It’s very much West Coast of America and it’s very chic, very fresh.” Aksu said that this season he turned to his own collection of broken dolls for inspiration. Models wore dresses embellished with layers, embroidery and plenty of lace trimmings. Aksu put frills on sleeves, large shiny sequins on skirts and see-through gloves and intricate florals on frocks. The looks were layered: tiered dresses or jackets over long blouses that hung over skirts. Models also wore bonnet hats tied under the neck and adorned with bows or sequins. “I feel like we are like the dolls... we have... our hearts broken or we go through things. But... we still kind of survive and then it becomes part of us,” Aksu said. “With the dolls, with all these cracks and defects, I was thinking, I want to keep this and I bring it to... life again. So it’s not about covering their cracks but it’s about embracing them.” — Reuters
Advertisement

Irish designer Paul Costelloe took fashionistas back to 1960s California while Turkish-born Bora Aksu celebrated cracks and imperfections at London Fashion Week.

Advertisement

Setting the scene on Rodeo Drive in 1967, Costelloe opened his Boulevard of Dreams spring-summer 2026 presentation with short feminine creations in pale pink, yellow and blue. There were jackets with pointy collars or bows, embellished minis and shift dresses. All were paired with matching platform shoes.

Models wore floral and frilly designs that nodded to 1960s fashion, including plenty of short dresses as well as cut-out gowns.

Advertisement

“It’s a very happy collection. It very much reflects California in the late sixties,” Costelloe said. “The inspiration has been from the Valley of the Dolls... It’s very much West Coast of America and it’s very chic, very fresh.”

Aksu said that this season he turned to his own collection of broken dolls for inspiration. Models wore dresses embellished with layers, embroidery and plenty of lace trimmings. Aksu put frills on sleeves, large shiny sequins on skirts and see-through gloves and intricate florals on frocks. The looks were layered: tiered dresses or jackets over long blouses that hung over skirts. Models also wore bonnet hats tied under the neck and adorned with bows or sequins. “I feel like we are like the dolls... we have... our hearts broken or we go through things. But... we still kind of survive and then it becomes part of us,” Aksu said.

Advertisement

“With the dolls, with all these cracks and defects, I was thinking, I want to keep this and I bring it to... life again. So it’s not about covering their cracks but it’s about embracing them.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts