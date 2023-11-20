What a beauty!

PTI

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe 2023, marking her country’s first win at the international beauty pageant. The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held on Saturday night at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss India Shweta Sharda

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild emerged the first runner-up and Miss Australia Moraya Wilson was named the second runner-up. Palacios was crowned by USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel, who held the title of Miss Universe for 2022.

Palacios is a 23-year-old mental health activist and audiovisual producer from Managua, Nicaragua. Palacios emerged victorious among contestants from 83 other countries, including Miss India Shweta Sharda, who was called into the list of top 20 contestants. Sharda made it to the semi-finals of the prestigious competition.

Erica Robin, who was crowned the first ever Miss Universe Pakistan 2023, also made it to the top 20. .