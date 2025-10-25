What brings Pitbull back to India?

Grammy Award-winning musician Pitbull is all set to enthral the Indian audience with his gigs in Gurugram and Hyderabad. The Give Me Everything hit-maker will first perform at HUDA Grounds in Gurugram on December 6 and then will head to Hyderabad on December 8. Excited about bringing his electrifying I’m Back tour to India, Pitbull said, “It’s truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward bringing the party back. Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites.” Pitbull has performed in India several times. His first performance in the country dates back to 2011, marking the beginning of a lasting connection with Indian audiences. In 2013, he performed at the Indian Premier League’s opening ceremony and even shared the stage with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in a memorable dance moment.

Two years later, in 2019, he returned for a power-packed concert in Mumbai. He also performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

