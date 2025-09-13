DT
What did Amanda Seyfried sacrifice for The Testament of Ann Lee?

What did Amanda Seyfried sacrifice for The Testament of Ann Lee?

ANI
Updated At : 06:16 AM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried opened up about giving up Botox and makeup for her role in The Testament of Ann Lee. It is a historical drama musical film co-written and directed by Mona Fastvold. It stars Amanda Seyfried as Ann Lee, the 18th-century founder of the Christian sect the Shakers.

Seyfried gave her best for her role in the new film and made certain sacrifices. Seyfried said during the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of her film that the ‘sacrifice’ was well worth it. “I’m an actor and that’s my job and that’s what I love to do,” she said. “We did make sacrifices, and it was worth it. Every day was fun. We didn’t just survive, we thrived,” she added. She earlier spoke about forgoing Botox as part of director Mona Fastvold’s no-makeup rule for The Testament of Ann Lee. “I couldn’t get Botox for a year,” she said, adding, “That was a big assignment... When I first got (Botox), I was, like, ‘This is amazing,’ because I frown a lot. But then it all came back in a way that was absolutely necessary for all the work I was doing.”

