Home / Entertainment / What did Saiyami run on her Roman holiday?

What did Saiyami run on her Roman holiday?

TNS
Updated At : 05:55 AM Oct 25, 2025 IST
Saiyami turns Roman holiday into a marathon memory
Actress and fitness enthusiast Saiyami Kher made the most of her holidays this year by combining two of her greatest joys family time and running. Saiyami, who is known for her disciplined fitness regime and passion for endurance sports, spent her vacation in Rome with her parents and sister. While enjoying the beautiful sights, history, and cuisine of the Eternal City, she didn’t miss the chance to lace up her shoes and participate in the Half Rome Marathon.

Known for her participation in Ironman triathlons and long-distance runs, Saiyami has often spoken about how fitness is not just a part of her routine but a lifestyle.

Saiyami said, “The best way to see a city is on foot…running through its streets and feeling its energy. Every time I travel, I try to do a half marathon there. It’s my favourite way to explore. Rome honestly has to be one of the prettiest runs I’ve ever done. From the Spanish Steps to the Trevi Fountain and finishing at the Colosseum, it felt like running through a postcard. The weather was perfect, the air was fresh, and every corner had some piece of history waiting for me. There were moments I forgot I was even racing. I was just grinning and soaking it all in. And after 21 km through the heart of Rome, I definitely earned every slice of pizza and gelato that followed.”

