Sibling love may be one of the purest and longest-lasting bonds we know—but where there is love, there can also be rivalry. From childhood one-upmanship and bruised egos to battles over money, power and success, sibling relationships can take surprisingly complicated turns.

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History and popular culture are filled with brothers and sisters whose bonds have been tested by competition, ambition and circumstance. We look at some of the most fascinating sibling rivalries—stories that show how the same bond can inspire, divide or even define lives, depending on how the siblings channelise the angst.

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In the royal spotlight

Once the inseparable ‘royal brothers’ Prince William and Prince Harry have grown into very different lives, with their relationship becoming increasingly strained over the years. William, as the elder son, was born into the role of future king, while Harry grew up in his own words as ‘spare’. The brothers remained close in their younger years, particularly after the death of their mother, Princess Diana. Their bond appeared to strengthen further after William married Kate Middleton. Sadly, the same closeness did not continue after Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Their decision to step back from royal duties and move to the US widened the distance between the brothers. Now, Harry’s return to the UK has once again put their relationship in the spotlight. Will the brothers reconcile, or continue to remain apart? Only time will tell.

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The feud that fuelled Adidas & Puma

This story panned out in the Town of Bent Necks, called Herzogenaurach, before two famous brothers had a feud. German brothers Adolf Adi Dassler and Rudolf Dassler started a shoe business together. Their shoes had made a name for themselves when American track star Jesse Owens wore Dassler footwear at the 1936 Olympics and won four gold medals. World War II brought tensions. The brothers had joined the Nazi Party, and wartime pressures, business disagreements and the experience of living together with their wives reportedly strained their relationship further. After the war, accusations flew. Rudolf suspected Adi had played a role in his arrest during denazification, while Rudolf allegedly tried to have his brother branded a Nazi profiteer. By 1948, the partnership was over. Rudolf crossed the Aurach River and started his own company, initially called Ruda, later renamed Puma. Adi founded Adidas in 1949. The feud soon spilled beyond the family. Herzogenaurach became known as the “Town of Bent Necks” because locals reportedly checked which shoes someone was wearing before deciding whether to trust them. Families, pubs and businesses were said to take sides, turning a brotherly dispute into a town-wide brand war. The brothers reportedly never reconciled and were eventually buried at opposite ends of the same cemetery. So, the next time you spot the three stripes or the leaping cat, remember: you’re looking at the sporting legacy of one very long sibling squabble.

Sister strife or Mangeshkar monolpoly?

Competition that led to sporting glory

Rock ’n’ Roll rivalry

Few sibling rivalries have been as loud—or as public—as that of Liam and Noel Gallagher. The Oasis brothers turned their musical partnership into Britpop history, but their constant clashes became almost as famous as their songs. From backstage arguments to very public digs, their volatile relationship ultimately contributed to Oasis splitting in 2009. After a bitter 15-year feud, however, the brothers reunited for a hugely successful 2025 tour, drew massive crowds worldwide. Their long-awaited comeback is now being revisited in the upcoming documentary Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, offering fans another glimpse into the brothers’ famously complicated relationship