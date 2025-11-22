DT
What does Nora know?

What does Nora know?

Nora Fatehi brings fire to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 05:32 AM Nov 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nora Fatehi with Jimmy Fallon and Cynthia Erivo
Global star Nora Fatehi made history once again as she took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a high-voltage performance of What Do I Know (Just A Girl) with her powerhouse collaborator Shenseea. Their chemistry, sharp choreography, and pop-girl era energy instantly became one of the night’s standout moments. The appearance also marks Nora’s US television debut. In a landmark moment, Nora appeared on the same episode as global superstar Ed Sheeran, who headlined the night with his own performance. The episode also featured the brilliant Cynthia Erivo.

