Global star Nora Fatehi made history once again as she took the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, delivering a high-voltage performance of What Do I Know (Just A Girl) with her powerhouse collaborator Shenseea. Their chemistry, sharp choreography, and pop-girl era energy instantly became one of the night’s standout moments. The appearance also marks Nora’s US television debut. In a landmark moment, Nora appeared on the same episode as global superstar Ed Sheeran, who headlined the night with his own performance. The episode also featured the brilliant Cynthia Erivo.

