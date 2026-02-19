What Drew Zendaya To Holland

Zendaya has revealed what won her over in fiancé Tom Holland, highlighting off-camera behaviour and kindness to animals as key indicators of character. Reflecting on their relationship, she said observing how people treat crews and noting Holland’s natural charm were important. “Dogs are a good judge of character,” she added. Zendaya noted relationships are complex, shaped by personal growth and cultural differences. The couple, who went public in 2021 after 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', have largely kept their romance private, with Holland praised for his charisma and ability to connect with people.

