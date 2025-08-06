What Farhan Akhtar says about his ‘120 Bahadur’ co-star Raashii Khanna

At the teaser launch of “120 Bahadur”, pan-India star Raashii Khanna and Farhan Akhtar gave audiences a glimpse into their off-screen equation, one built on mutual respect, and authentic chemistry.

While the teaser showcased a gritty, emotionally charged narrative of the Battle of Rezang- La , the energy on stage was refreshingly light. Farhan Akhtar, reflecting on Raashii’s role in the film, didn’t hold back in his praise, saying, “It’s an absolute pleasure, Raashii, working with you. She says that this story found her, I believe it could actually be the other way around. I feel that paths find the people who are best suited to play them. And we couldn’t have done better than get Raashii to do this role. She’s incredible in the film. Whatever you have seen is just a teaser there is a lot more to come”

It was a moment of admiration that visibly moved Raashii, who responded with equal sincerity. She said, “So when we came together on this film, I have to thank Farhan sir first, because he broke the ice. I’m a little awkward, but sir was very nice.” She continued, reflecting on what truly stood out about him as a person, “Like my parents have always taught me, if you want to know about a person, then you should see how he treats people around him. And I think he treats everyone with equal respect, no matter who they are. That’s a quality that I have not seen in a lot of people. That’s why I cherish him more as a human being. Of course, I love him as an actor and a director, but I think I really, really like him as a person. He is very, very inspiring, very, very disciplined. And I think now everyone knows that if I say anything, I genuinely mean it. I genuinely mean this, that the experience has been incredible, and I really hope I get more opportunities like this to work with him.”

The media was quick to pick up on their effortless camaraderie, keeping everyone entertained with their humour throughout the event. While much of the spotlight remains on the story and scale of “120 Bahadur”, it’s the quiet bond between its leads that’s now adding another layer of anticipation.