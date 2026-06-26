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Home / Entertainment / What happened to Alka Yagnik? Singer clarifies wheelchair video after Padma Bhushan honour sparks concern

What happened to Alka Yagnik? Singer clarifies wheelchair video after Padma Bhushan honour sparks concern

‘Please do not worry’: Alka Yagnik reassures fans on recovery

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:05 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu confers the Padma Bhushan to singer Alka Yagnik during the second civil investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 23, 2026. Image credit/PTI
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Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has reassured fans about her health after a video showing her being assisted in a wheelchair following the Padma Bhushan ceremony went viral on social media.

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The singer, who received the Padma Bhushan from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, addressed the speculation through an Instagram post a day later, saying there was no medical emergency.

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Yagnik clarified that she had requested a wheelchair simply because she was exhausted after a long day of events.

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“Thank you for your love, concern and countless good wishes. I have seen the concern surrounding a video from the ceremony and would like to assure everyone that I am well and progressing positively in my recovery,” she wrote.

Yagnik said that she has largely stayed away from the spotlight for the past two years while focusing on her health, adding that the support of her fans, friends and family has helped her through a challenging period.

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What happened to Alka Yagnik?

In June 2024, the singer revealed that she had been diagnosed with sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL) after suffering a viral attack.

Sensorineural hearing loss affects the inner ear or the auditory nerve pathways that transmit sound signals to the brain. The condition can be triggered by viral infections, ageing, prolonged exposure to loud noise, head injuries, certain medical conditions or genetic factors. While treatment outcomes vary, medical experts say early diagnosis and intervention are crucial.

According to Yagnik, the hearing disorder developed suddenly and came as a major shock. For Yagnik, whose career has spanned decades and produced some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable songs, the diagnosis posed a significant challenge. Since revealing her condition, she has focused on treatment and recovery, limiting her public appearances and professional engagements.

Her last recorded song was “Naram Kaalja” from “Amar Singh Chamkila”, directed by Imtiaz Ali and composed by A R Rahman.

Despite her absence from active recording, Yagnik continues to receive immense affection from fans and the music industry. Her message following the Padma Bhushan ceremony drew an outpouring of support online, with admirers celebrating both the prestigious recognition and her steady recovery.

The Padma Bhushan is India’s third-highest civilian award and recognises distinguished service of a high order in various fields. For Yagnik, the honour marks yet another milestone in a career that has defined generations of Bollywood music.

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