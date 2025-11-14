What happened to humanity: Farah Khan Ali slams insensitive news coverage of Dharmendra’s health

Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, daughter of the late Zarine Khan and sister of Sussanne Khan, slammed the insensitive media coverage of superstar Dharmendra’s health since his hospitalisation.

Ali, whose mother passed away just a week ago, condemned the coverage saying public figures also have personal lives.

She shared a story on her Instagram on Thursday.

“My mother passed away 6 days ago and there were some here who were more interested in why she chose to be cremated instead of giving condolences,” her note read.

Zarine Khan, wife of Bollywood veteran Sanjay Khan, passed away at the age of 81 and was cremated instead of being buried.

“Dharam Uncle is in hospital and a video of his personal family goes viral. Are we as a nation so insensitive to people? Don’t public figures also have families?” the designer wrote.

“What happened to humanity? Why does every imbecile out here have an opinion on how others should lead their lives? Tragedy strikes all. When it’s your turn and trust me it will be, there will be others hurting you like you hurt us,” she added.

Her comments come after a leaked video of Dharmendra surrounded by his closed ones grieving beside him, was shared on social media.

The veteran actor was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital Trust on Monday. He was discharged on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, as rumours swirled that he had died and condolences started pouring in, daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini condemned “irresponsible” media behaviour and clarified that the actor was stable and responding to treatment.

A PR representative also asked to not spread false rumours regarding the actor.

“Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy,” a PR representative had earlier said.